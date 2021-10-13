Daily Weather Forecast For Erie

ERIE, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 72 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Thursday, October 14 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 74 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Friday, October 15 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 75 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 16 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while rain showers overnight High 65 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



