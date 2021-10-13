Daily Weather Forecast For Erie
ERIE, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Thursday, October 14
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 74 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Friday, October 15
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 75 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while rain showers overnight
- High 65 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
