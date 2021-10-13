Port St. Lucie Weather Forecast
PORT ST. LUCIE, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, October 14
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 16
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
