Eugene, OR

Make the most of a cloudy Wednesday in Eugene with these activities

Eugene Voice
Eugene Voice
 5 days ago

(EUGENE, OR.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Eugene Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a cloudy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Eugene:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RxsAi_0cPqRwQL00

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 55 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Friday, October 15

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 16

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

