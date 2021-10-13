Weather Forecast For Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 84 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Thursday, October 14 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 85 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, October 15 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 85 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 16 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 69 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



