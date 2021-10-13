Weather Forecast For Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, October 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 15
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 69 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
