Gainesville is in for a sunny Wednesday — jump on it!

(GAINESVILLE, FL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Gainesville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Gainesville:

Wednesday, October 13 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight High 86 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Thursday, October 14 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 89 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 2 to 8 mph



Friday, October 15 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 88 °F, low 66 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 16 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 89 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.