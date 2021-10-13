4-Day Weather Forecast For Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Areas of fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 78 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Thursday, October 14
Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 82 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 15
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while rain showers overnight
- High 82 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 16
Chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 67 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
