Providence Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
PROVIDENCE, RI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Thursday, October 14
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Friday, October 15
Mostly Cloudy
- High 71 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, October 16
Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers overnight
- High 73 °F, low 53 °F
- 9 to 17 mph wind
