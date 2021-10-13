Wednesday rain in Des Moines: Ideas to make the most of it

(DES MOINES, IA) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Des Moines, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Des Moines:

Wednesday, October 13 Showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 74 °F, low 46 °F Windy: 24 mph



Thursday, October 14 Sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 65 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Friday, October 15 Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 59 °F, low 40 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 16 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 63 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.