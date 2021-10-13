CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Des Moines, IA

Wednesday rain in Des Moines: Ideas to make the most of it

Des Moines Times
Des Moines Times
 5 days ago

(DES MOINES, IA) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Des Moines, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Des Moines:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zAyEP_0cPqRnj200

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Friday, October 15

    Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 59 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
TODAY.com

Colin Powell dies of complications from COVID-19

General Colin L. Powell, former U.S. Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, died Monday morning due to complications from COVID-19. He was fully vaccinated and had been treated for cancer for years. NBC’s Andrea Mitchell reports on TODAY.Oct. 18, 2021.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Bill Clinton discharged from hospital after treatment for infection

Former President Bill Clinton was discharged from a Southern California hospital Sunday morning, the physician overseeing the doctors treating him said. The former president was admitted for a non-COVID-related infection earlier this week. Dr. Alpesh Amin, executive director of hospital medicine at UC Irvine Health, said in a statement that...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Des Moines, IA
Reuters

Amazon may have lied to Congress, five U.S. lawmakers say

LONDON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Five members of the U.S. House Judiciary committee wrote to Amazon.com Inc's chief executive Sunday, and accused the company's top executives, including founder Jeff Bezos, of either misleading Congress or possibly lying to it about Amazon's business practices. The letter also states that the committee...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Russia shuts mission to NATO in row over spying

MOSCOW, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Russia said on Monday it would halt the activities of its diplomatic mission to NATO after the Western military alliance expelled eight Russians in a row over spying. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that in return, staff at NATO's military mission in Moscow would be...
POLITICS
CBS News

1st-ever "Earthshot Prize" winners announced as Prince William gives planet-saving innovators a boost

London — Some of the world's biggest celebrities joined Britain's Prince William in London on Sunday night for first-ever "Earthshot Prize" awards ceremony. The award, created by Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, was inspired by John F. Kennedy's "Moonshot" pledge to get Americans on the moon. The Earthshot is also designed to inspire innovation — but not to reach the heavens. The Earthshot is a bid to keep the planet we currently inhabit liveable for future generations.
INDIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
Des Moines Times

Des Moines Times

Des Moines, IA
202
Followers
510
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

With Des Moines Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy