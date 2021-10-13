Daily Weather Forecast For Oxnard
OXNARD, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 46 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, October 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 52 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 77 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
