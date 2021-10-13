Montgomery Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
MONTGOMERY, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, October 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Friday, October 15
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 88 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
