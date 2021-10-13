Savannah Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
SAVANNAH, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight
- High 82 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 7 mph
Thursday, October 14
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 3 mph
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0