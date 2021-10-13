4-Day Weather Forecast For Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 72 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, October 14
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 83 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 15
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
