Syracuse Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
SYRACUSE, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Thursday, October 14
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 74 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Friday, October 15
Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 77 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 72 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0