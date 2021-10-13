Syracuse Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

SYRACUSE, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 75 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Thursday, October 14 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 74 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Friday, October 15 Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 77 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 16 Showers And Thunderstorms High 72 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



