Take advantage of a rainy Wednesday in Boise

(BOISE, ID) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Boise Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Boise:

Wednesday, October 13 Cloudy then isolated rain and snow showers during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight High 51 °F, low 25 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Thursday, October 14 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight High 56 °F, low 29 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Friday, October 15 Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while clear then patchy fog overnight High 64 °F, low 30 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 16 Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 66 °F, low 41 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.