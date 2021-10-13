Daily Weather Forecast For Lakeland
LAKELAND, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 88 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Thursday, October 14
Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 6 mph
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
