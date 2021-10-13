Fayetteville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
FAYETTEVILLE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Thursday, October 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0