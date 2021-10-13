4-Day Weather Forecast For Laredo
LAREDO, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 93 °F, low 76 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Thursday, October 14
Showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Friday, October 15
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 94 °F, low 62 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Saturday, October 16
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
