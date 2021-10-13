4-Day Weather Forecast For Laredo

LAREDO, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 93 °F, low 76 °F Windy: 22 mph



Thursday, October 14 Showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 94 °F, low 75 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Friday, October 15 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 94 °F, low 62 °F Windy: 20 mph



Saturday, October 16 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 77 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



