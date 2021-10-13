Salem Weather Forecast
SALEM, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Slight chance of light rain then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then chance of light rain overnight
- High 56 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Thursday, October 14
Chance of light rain then chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 60 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Friday, October 15
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 65 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Partly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight
- High 68 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
