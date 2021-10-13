Daily Weather Forecast For Naples
NAPLES, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Thursday, October 14
Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Friday, October 15
Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Saturday, October 16
Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
