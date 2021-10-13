Daily Weather Forecast For Lexington
LEXINGTON, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Thursday, October 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Friday, October 15
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 62 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
