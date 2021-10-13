4-Day Weather Forecast For Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 74 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, October 14
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 15
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 74 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 59 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0