4-Day Weather Forecast For Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 74 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, October 14 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms overnight High 79 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, October 15 Showers And Thunderstorms High 74 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 16 Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 59 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



