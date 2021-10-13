Toledo Daily Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 74 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Thursday, October 14 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 79 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Friday, October 15 Showers And Thunderstorms High 73 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 16 Chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 59 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.