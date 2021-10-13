Toledo Daily Weather Forecast
TOLEDO, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 74 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Thursday, October 14
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 79 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Friday, October 15
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 73 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 59 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
