4-Day Weather Forecast For West. Palm Beach
WEST. PALM BEACH, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 80 °F
- 8 to 12 mph wind
Thursday, October 14
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 79 °F
- 8 to 12 mph wind
Friday, October 15
Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 78 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 16
Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 77 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
