Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(SPOKANE, WA) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Spokane Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Spokane:

Wednesday, October 13 Light rain likely during the day; while widespread frost overnight High 46 °F, low 29 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Thursday, October 14 Slight chance of light rain during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 52 °F, low 38 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Friday, October 15 Mostly Cloudy High 58 °F, low 38 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 16 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 65 °F, low 41 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.