A rainy Wednesday in Grand Rapids — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

(GRAND RAPIDS, MI) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Grand Rapids, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Grand Rapids:

Wednesday, October 13 Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 71 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Thursday, October 14 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 72 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Friday, October 15 Rain Showers Likely High 64 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 16 Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 56 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.