Santa Ana, CA

Santa Ana Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Santa Ana News Flash
 5 days ago

SANTA ANA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dHr4v_0cPqRFuS00

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 16

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

