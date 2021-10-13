Stockton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Thursday, October 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
