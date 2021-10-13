Daily Weather Forecast For Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, October 14
Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 15
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 88 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
