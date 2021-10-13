4-Day Weather Forecast For New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, October 14
Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 15
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 88 °F, low 69 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, October 16
Chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 60 °F
- 15 mph wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0