Daily Weather Forecast For Wichita
WICHITA, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Thursday, October 14
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 71 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Friday, October 15
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 61 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 68 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
