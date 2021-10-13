Tulsa Weather Forecast
TULSA, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, October 14
Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 77 °F, low
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 72 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 95 °F, low 72 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
