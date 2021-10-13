Tulsa Weather Forecast

TULSA, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 78 °F, low 57 °F Windy: 20 mph



Thursday, October 14 Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 77 °F, low Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, October 15 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 94 °F, low 72 °F Windy: 25 mph



Saturday, October 16 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 95 °F, low 72 °F Windy: 30 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.