Pompano Beach Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
POMPANO BEACH, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 87 °F, low 76 °F
- 8 to 12 mph wind
Thursday, October 14
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 86 °F, low 75 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 76 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 75 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0