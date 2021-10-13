Weather Forecast For Buffalo
BUFFALO, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 58 °F
- 5 to 12 mph wind
Thursday, October 14
Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 72 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Friday, October 15
Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 73 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 66 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
