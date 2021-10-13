Weather Forecast For Buffalo

BUFFALO, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 71 °F, low 58 °F 5 to 12 mph wind



Thursday, October 14 Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 72 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Friday, October 15 Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 73 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 16 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while rain showers likely overnight High 66 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



