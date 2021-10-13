Nashville Daily Weather Forecast
NASHVILLE, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, October 14
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 15
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 83 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Saturday, October 16
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 67 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
