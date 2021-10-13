Virginia Beach Daily Weather Forecast
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Patchy drizzle then mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Thursday, October 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 84 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
