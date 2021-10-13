Rochester Weather Forecast
ROCHESTER, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, October 14
Partly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 73 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Friday, October 15
Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 75 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while rain showers overnight
- High 69 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
