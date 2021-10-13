CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Wednesday has sun for Birmingham — 3 ways to make the most of it

Birmingham Bulletin
Birmingham Bulletin
 5 days ago

(BIRMINGHAM, AL) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Birmingham:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hLoq6_0cPqQyE000

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 15

    Mostly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 16

    Rain showers likely then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

