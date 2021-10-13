A rainy Wednesday in Omaha — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

(OMAHA, NE) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Omaha, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Omaha:

Wednesday, October 13 Showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 69 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Thursday, October 14 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 64 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



Friday, October 15 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 58 °F, low 40 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 16 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 63 °F, low 41 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.