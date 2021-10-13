Weather Forecast For Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 59 °F, low 31 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Thursday, October 14 Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain and snow showers overnight High 60 °F, low 32 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Friday, October 15 Sunny High 60 °F, low Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, October 16 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 75 °F, low 40 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.