Weather Forecast For Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 59 °F, low 31 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Thursday, October 14
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain and snow showers overnight
- High 60 °F, low 32 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Friday, October 15
Sunny
- High 60 °F, low
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 16
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 40 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
