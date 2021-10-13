Weather Forecast For Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight High 79 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Thursday, October 14 Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 85 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Friday, October 15 Showers And Thunderstorms High 79 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 16 Slight chance of rain showers then sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 64 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



