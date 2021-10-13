Weather Forecast For Louisville
LOUISVILLE, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, October 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 85 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Friday, October 15
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 79 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Slight chance of rain showers then sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 64 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
