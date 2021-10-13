Fresno Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
FRESNO, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 69 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, October 14
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0