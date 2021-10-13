Oklahoma City Daily Weather Forecast
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Thursday, October 14
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 77 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Friday, October 15
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 65 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 69 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0