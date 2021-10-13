Oklahoma City Daily Weather Forecast

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 78 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Thursday, October 14 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 77 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Friday, October 15 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 65 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 16 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 69 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



