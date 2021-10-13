3 ideas for jumping on Wednesday’s sunny forecast in El Paso

(EL PASO, TX) A sunny Wednesday is here for El Paso, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for El Paso:

Wednesday, October 13 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 74 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Thursday, October 14 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 78 °F, low 51 °F Windy: 20 mph



Friday, October 15 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 74 °F, low 50 °F Windy: 20 mph



Saturday, October 16 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 75 °F, low 54 °F Windy: 20 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.