Minneapolis Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

MINNEAPOLIS, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 65 °F, low 47 °F Windy: 35 mph



Thursday, October 14 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 58 °F, low 44 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, October 15 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 54 °F, low 40 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, October 16 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 59 °F, low 44 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



