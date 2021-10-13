Minneapolis Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
MINNEAPOLIS, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 65 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Thursday, October 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 58 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 15
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 54 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 59 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0