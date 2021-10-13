Weather Forecast For Columbus

COLUMBUS, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 79 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



Thursday, October 14 Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 82 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



Friday, October 15 Chance of Rain Showers High 76 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 16 Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 67 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.