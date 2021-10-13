Weather Forecast For Columbus
COLUMBUS, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 14
Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 82 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 76 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 67 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
