Weather Forecast For Cincinnati
CINCINNATI, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Areas of fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, October 14
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Friday, October 15
Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 65 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
