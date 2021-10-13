Daily Weather Forecast For Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 71 °F, low 47 °F Windy: 18 mph



Thursday, October 14 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 77 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 2 to 8 mph



Friday, October 15 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 80 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 16 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 82 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.