Milwaukee Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
MILWAUKEE, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 68 °F, low 59 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, October 14
Mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 68 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 15
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 61 °F, low 44 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 59 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
