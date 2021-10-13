Daily Weather Forecast For Austin
AUSTIN, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 87 °F, low 72 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, October 14
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 15
Mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
