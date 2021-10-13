Weather Forecast For Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 84 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 3 to 10 mph



Thursday, October 14 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 86 °F, low 68 °F 3 to 12 mph wind



Friday, October 15 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 87 °F, low 69 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 16 Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 89 °F, low 65 °F Light wind



